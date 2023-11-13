ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (4) Jannik Sinner

Date: November 14, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview

Novak Djokovic in action at Italy Tennis ATP Finals

On 14 November 2023, tennis fans will witness an exciting match in the group stage of the ATP Finals, featuring top seed Novak Djokovic and fourth seed Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic, the World No. 1, has had an extraordinary year. He claimed victory at three Grand Slams: the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has shown remarkable consistency throughout the season, holding a win-loss record of 52-5 and breaking several records, including the most weeks spent as World No. 1.

In his opener at the ATP Finals, he demonstrated his tenacity by overcoming Holger Rune in a challenging three-set match, also ensuring his year-end World No. 1 finish in the process.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, has also made significant strides this season. He commenced his ATP Finals campaign with a solid win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, coasting to a solid 6-4, 6-4 win. Sinner's record for the season stands at 58-14.

This year, he celebrated his first ATP Masters 1000 triumph at the Canadian Open and reached a career-high World No. 4 ranking. By doing so, he qualified for the year-end championships for the first time as a direct entrant, having previously played in 2021 as an alternate.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Novak Djokovic holds a 3-0 advantage over Jannik Sinner in their head-to-head. Their most recent match was at Wimbledon this year, where Djokovic secured a straight-sets victory with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner plays a backhand at Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Djokovic, known for his dominant indoor play, has been in top form, as evidenced by his recent victory at the Paris Masters.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been unbeaten since losing the final at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz, and has won the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open and the Masters 1000 event in Paris on the trot.

The Serb has been particularly strong at the start, winning the first set 8 times in his last 10 matches. Sinner has been on a roll as well, winning nine out of his last 10 matches. Both players like to battle it out from the baseline, and despite Sinner being a generational talent, the Serb has had his number in their past encounters.

Given the World No. 1's defensive acument, Jannik Sinner will have to be the aggressor on the night if he wants to have any chance of upsetting the veteran. His return game, therefore, will be key against Djokovic's efficient serve.

Djokovic, for the time being, will go into the contest with the upper hand.

Pick: Novak Djokovic in three sets.

