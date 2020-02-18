ATP Open 13 Provence 2020, Day 2: Gilles Simon, Marin Cilic, Rohan Bopanna in action, Preview and Prediction

Marin Cilic

Simultaneously taking place along with the Rio Open, the ATP Open 13 Provence 2020 has begun in full force at the Palais des Sports de Marseille in France. With three top 10 players and six within the top 20 list taking part in the ATP 250 event, the Open 13 Provence tournament promises some intense tennis action.

The first day of the main round saw sixth-seeded French talent, Benoit Paire getting the better of Grégoire Barrère in straight sets while Richard Gasquet faced a defeat at the hands of Mikael Ymer. The second day of the tournament has an even more exciting line-up with Gilles Simon, Maric Cilic and even the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov taking to the courts at Marseille.

The eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz will take on French tennis player, Antoine Hoang in the Round of 32 clash. Qualifier Norbert Gombos will be up against the 18-year-old talented Italian, Jannik Sinner.

On the other hand, the 2014 US Open Champion, Marin Cilic will have to battle his way past Belarusian Ilya Ivashka. Cilic will have the obvious upper hand but Ivashka can pull off surprises too.

In an all-French clash, Gilles Simon will be taking on Harold Mayot. The 35-year-old Simon, who has been a former World No. 6 player should not be facing much trouble overcoming the challenge of Mayot. Fifth-seeded Russian Karen Khachonov will also be opening his quest against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

For Indian fans, Rohan Bopanna will pair up with Canadian youngster, Denis Shapovalov yet again and go up against an all-Italian combination of Jannik Sinner and Simone Bolelli, in the Round of 16 match.

Bopanna and Shapovalov have been playing pretty well and their results at the Rotterdam Open can speak for themselves, where they crashed out in the semi-final stages. Overall, it's an exciting day of tennis ahead at Marseille as Day 2 action begins.

Here's all you need to know about the Open 13 schedule:

Date: February 17 - February 23, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Palais de Sports de Marseille, Marseille, France

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €679,015

Where to watch Open 13, 2020?

India - No telecast in India.

