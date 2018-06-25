ATP Rankings: India's Saketh Myneni's jumps 85 places to 362 after good show at Fergana Challenger

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won the Ilkley Trophy, and Karman Kaur Thandi won at the ITF Pro circuit.

Abhishek Arora ANALYST News 25 Jun 2018, 17:00 IST

Saketh Myneni (Image Credits - ATP World Tour)

30-year-old Saketh Myneni moved up by a massive 85 places thanks to his exploits at the Fergana Challenger, which is part of the ATP Challenger Tour.

Myneni's journey in the tournament started with qualifiers against Kaichi Uchida of Japan, Vladyslav Manafov of Ukraine, and the Russian Aslan Karatsev. After brushing aside these three, he met the Belgian Dzmitry Zhyrmont in the Round of 32, and was up to this challenge as well, thrashing his opponent 6-4, 6-0 in straight sets.

He then met Roberto Cid Subervi of Dominican Republic in the pre-quarters, defeating his higher ranked counterpart 6-0, 6-4. Turkish player Cem İlkel was his opponent in the quarters, and a closely contested battle ended with the Indian player emerging victorious, the scoreline being 6-1, 6-7, 6-4. After such a great run in the tournament, Saketh ultimately lost out to the 164 ranked Serb Nikola Milojević in the semis, who was also the top seed in the competition and went on to win Fergana Challenger.

However, singles was not the only place Saketh did well. He also put up a stellar performance with fellow Indian Vijay Sundar Prashanth to reach the finals at Fergana in the Men's doubles category, where they ultimately bowed out to the Russian duo of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov - Ivan Gakhov.

A truly sublime performance and a great show of resilience and stamina by the Indian ace, who even had to play two matches on a single day on multiple occasions.

Myneni had suffered a foot injury and missed out last year and would be happy to make up for it in such a tremendous fashion. The Indian tennis ace ultimately managed a healthy 38 points from this tournament, which acted as a catalyst for his big promotion in the rankings.

The 30-year-old has even achieved a ranking of 113 and was considered amongst the top 3 singles players for India. However, injuries halted his progress and his rankings plummetted. It is great to see the talented player finding his feet again after facing harsh times due to injury.

Meanwhile, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan along with his American partner Austin Krajicek defeated the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-3, 6-3 in the final of Ilkley Trophy. This enabled a jump of 9 places for him and he is now ranked 93rd. Rohan Bopanna went down 2 places after the quarterfinal loss at the Queen's Club Championships. Divij Sharan (now at 43) also dropped a rung whereas Purav Raja (now at 74) gained a rung. Leander Paes went down 7 places and is ranked 67th.

Over at the top, India's number 1 Yuki Bhambri dropped one place and moved to the 85th spot. The 25-year-old now has 687 points to his name. The 23-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan remained at 125 with 448 points. Prajnesh Gunneswaran dropped 13 places and is now ranked 165th, with 350 points and finally, Sumit Nagal went down 2 places and is ranked 239th.

Heading over the women, Ankita Raina also dropped 8 placed to be at 213. However, Karman Kaur Thandi's win at ITF Pro circuit helped her move up 3 ranks and is now at 258.

