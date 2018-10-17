ATP World Tour: Top 5 Players On Tour

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 78 // 17 Oct 2018, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Last Sunday, Novak Djokovic extended his winning run to 18 consecutive matches after sealing another ATP 1000 Masters title in Shanghai.

The Serb defeated Borna Coric in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to remind people that he is in a strong position to end 2018 as world number one.

The last couple of years have taught us how champions like Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal can make a big impact when returning from long-term injuries.

In a sport where Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have dominated at the top for most of the 21st century it just shows how difficult it has been for the younger generation to compete against multiple Grand Slam winners.

The likes of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have impressed by advancing in the ATP rankings but they still have a lot to learn and do if they want to take over the positions of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal.

There are just a few weeks left of the 2018 season of the ATP World Tour and the world number one spot is still up for grabs.

So who are the top 5 players in men's tennis right now?

Here is your top 5...

#5 Alexander Zverev

It's been a good season for the young German

Alexander Zverev looks to be qualifying for the second time at the ATP World Tour Finals which is the season-ender in London.

Only the top 8 players qualify for the tournament which goes to show that 2018 has been a good year for Zverev.

The German has so far picked up three titles this year to continue his contention for being the next top player in the sport.

Zverev won the Washington Open (ATP 500), Munich Open (ATP 250) and one of his biggest titles yet was winning the Madrid Masters (ATP 1000).

The young German is a promising talent for the future of the sport. Just last weekend Zverev missed out on reaching the Shanghai Masters final, losing to Novak Djokovic in the semis.

Zverev does show glimpses of frustration on the court which from time to time includes smashing his racquet to the ground - an attitude the 21-year-old will need to overcome if he is to make it big in the sport.

1 / 5 NEXT