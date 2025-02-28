ATX Open 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. McCartney Kessler vs Sorana Cirstea, Caroline Dolehide vs Greet Minnen and more

The 2025 ATX Open is moving towards its business end, with the likes of McCartney Kessler and Caroline Dolehide still keeping the home flag flying high. Both women are scheduled to play their respective quarterfinal encounter on Day 5 of the tournament (February 28).

While Kessler takes on a resurgent Sorana Cristea, Dolehide locks horns against Green Minnen. Ajla Tomljanovic takes on Ena Shibahara in another intriguing contest.

With the all-important semifinal spots on the line, let’s take a look at the prospects of the big names in the fray on Day 5 of the 2025 ATX Open:

#1 McCartney Kessler vs Sorana Cirstea

McCartney Kessler is the fifth seed. (Source: Getty)

McCartney Kessler continues her solid start to the season, by making her second quarterfinals after a fighting win over Cristina Bucsa. She, however, faces a tough opponent in the form of the seasoned Sorana Cirstea next.

The Romanian, who was sidelined from the sport last year due to injuries, has come into her own in recent weeks, making back-to-back quarterfinals in Dubai and here in Austin. She had beaten the likes of Daria Kastkina and Emma Navarro in Dubai and took out second seed Diana Shnaider here this week.

Both Kessler and Cristea enjoy playing on hardcourts, but the latter may have a slight edge in the serving department (she found multiple aces in a closing game against Shanider in her last match). If Cirstea can continue to put good numbers in on serve, then she should be able to hit past her opponent's steady defence.

Prediction: Cirstea to win in three sets

#2 Caroline Dolehide vs Greet Minnen

Caroline Dolehide has scored two fighting wins this week. (Source: Getty)

Caroline Dolehide has enjoyed a lot of success in this part of the world, having made the biggest final of her career at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara a couple of years ago.

It was then unsurprising that she found form in Austin despite a poor recent run. She is a master at adapting and has braved not only tricky opponents but the windy conditions to set up a quarterfinal showdown against another dogged name in the form of Greet Minnen.

The Belgian was clinical in her 6-1, 6-0 win over Suzan Lamens but will face a completely different opponent in Dolehide, who does not give away too many free points. The American also has a slightly more sting on the groundstrokes, which should hold her in good stead.

Prediction: Dolehide to win in three sets

#3 Ena Shibahara vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Ajla Tomljanovic won back-to-back matches for the first time in 2025 this week. (Source: Getty)

Ajla Tomljanovic won back-to-back matches for the first time in 2025 this week, breaking a dubious streak upon return to the sport from yet another injury setback.

The Aussie began her ATX Open campaign with a strong win over Katie Volynets before battling past Jodie Burrage. Her serve improved significantly between the two matches, with her winning 72% points behind the first delivery and thundering down 12 aces in her last encounter.

Those sort of numbers will put her in a commanding position against Ena Shibahara, who has also put together a strong run here in Austin. Having come through the qualifiers, the former doubles No. 4 beat Kaja Juvan and Kimberly Birrell. Tomjlanovic, however, brings much more experience and firepower to the match-up and should take the win.

Prediction: Tomljanovic to win in straight sets

