ATX Open 2025 final: Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler

Date: March 3, 2025

Tournament: ATX Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler preview

Jessica Pegula at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The ATX Open 2025 final will see top seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed McCartney Kessler lock horns on March 2. Victory for the World No. 4 will see her fetch her first title in 2025 while Kessler will win her second trophy this yeae if she comes out on top.

Ad

Trending

Pegula started the ATP 250 event with a walkover win over Arantxa Rus when she was leading 6-3, 3-2. The 31-year-old then registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win over Nuria Parrizas Diaz before triumphing 6-2, 6-2 over Anna Blinkova to book her place in the semifinals.

Here, Pegula faced Ajla Tomljanovic and got off to a flyer by taking the first set 6-1. The Aussie bounced back to win the second set 6-4 and force the match into a decider. However, the American eventually clinched the final set to register a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win and reach her second title clash in 2025.

Ad

Kessler started her run in Austin with a straight-set win over Viktorija Golubic before edging out Cristina Bucsa 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(4). The 25-year-old then bagged a similar win against Sorana Cirstea, triumphing 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Kessler faced Greet Minnen and took the lead after winning a tightly-contested opening set 7-5. The American then did well in the second set to register a 7-5, 6-4 win and reach her second final in 2025.

Ad

Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

The two players will meet on the WTA Tour for the very first time.

Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -325 -1.5 (-130) Over 20.5 (-130) Nuria Parrizas Diaz +250 +1.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (-110)

Ad

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs McCartney Kessler prediction

McCarntey Kessler at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Pegula, the World No. 4, enters the match as the clear favorite, given her ranking, experience, and consistency on hard courts. She has banked on her first-serve win percentage this tournament, and that will be the key in this matchup as well.

Ad

Her first-serve win percentage has gone as high as 90%, which came against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the second round. The American constructs her points well and her balanced style of play will come in very handy.

Kessler has a highly aggressive playing style and will look to attack as much as she can. That said, the 25-year-old needs to make sure not to make too many unforced errors as she cannot afford that against someone of Pegula's quality.

Ad

While Kessler has done pretty well, the World No. 4's experience should see her come out on top and win her first title of 2025.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback