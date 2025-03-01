ATX Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: March 1, 2025

Tournament: ATX Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Jessica Pegula hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Top seed Jessica Pegula will be eager to pick up her first title at the ATX Open later this week. However, a resurgent Ajla Tomljanovic stands in her path to the final of the WTA 250 tournament.

Pegula has been in sublime form in Austin, Texas this week, beating her first three opponents without losing more than three games in a set. The World No. 5 is yet to win a singles title in 2025 but has shown consistent results thus far, compiling an 11-4 win/loss record and reaching the final of the Adelaide International in January.

Tomljanovic, meanwhile, almost had her career derailed after run-ins with a serious knee injury and non-cancerous tumors in her uterus in 2023-24. Not to be deterred by these setbacks, the Aussie reached her sixth WTA final at the Birmingham Classic in June 2024, where she lost to Kazakh veteran Yulia Putintseva.

The former World No. 32 then picked up her second career title at the Hong Kong 125 Open four months later, beating fast-rising Clara Tauson in the final. This week at the ATX Open, she got the better of seventh-seeded Katie Volynets in the first round before getting through back-to-back three-setters to book her place in the last four of the 250-level event.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Pegula leads Tomljanovic by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The American defeated the Aussie in their lone tour-level encounter in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jessica Pegula Ajla Tomljanovic

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Ajla Tomljanovic is on comeback trail in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Pegula has been getting underneath the ball well at the 2025 edition of the ATX Open. In her quarterfinal outing against Anna Blinkova, the 31-year-old won 77 percent of her first-serve points and 60 percent of her overall return points to secure a 6-2, 6-2 win in under an hour. The American has also displayed a steady game from the baseline while maintaining a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio.

Tomljanovic is also a force to be reckoned with from the back of the court. While the Aussie can be a bit too conservative with her shotmaking, her shot tolerance and endurance set her apart from many of her lower-ranked peers.

The keys to winning for both players will be to hit deep and move each other around the court. Considering Tomljanovic is still on her way back and has also spent more hours on-court this week, her higher-ranked opponent will likely take this match comfortably.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

