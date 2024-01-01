Auckland 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | ASB Classic

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: January 2, 2024

Tournament: ASB Classic 2024

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $267,082

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open.

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face off against qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the 2024 ASB Classic on Tuesday.

Raducanu kicked off her 2023 competing in Auckland as well but had to withdraw midway through her second-round contest due to an injury. Her time at the Australian Open also came to an end in the second round against Coco Gauff.

Raducanu then notched up her best result in months by reaching the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. She then failed to make it past the opening hurdles in Miami and Stuttgart. The Brit underwent multiple surgeries after that and took the rest of the year off to recover.

Ruse began her journey at the 2024 ASB Classic by going through the qualifying rounds. She made it past Anna Danilina in straight sets to book a showdown with former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Jule Niemeier for a main draw spot. The Romanian triumphed in three sets to advance further.

Emma Raducanu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -120 -1.5 (+175) Over 21.5 (-120) Elena-Gabriela Ruse -110 +1.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the 2023 US Open.

This will be Raducanu's first match since undergoing hand and foot surgeries last year. While she has been injury-prone for most of her young career, her health struggles set her back massively in 2023.

Ruse has already gotten a feel of the conditions here after coming through the qualifiers. She was tested by Niemeier in the second qualifying round but managed to subdue the German to seal her spot in the main draw.

There aren't too many expectations from Raducanu going into this match, aside from making through it without picking up a new injury. One will have to wait and watch to assess her current form.

However, if Raducanu is healthy enough to play at the same level she displayed before, she has a pretty good shot at making this a competitive battle. If not, Ruse shouldn't have a problem in making it through this clash.

Pick: Elena-Gabriela Ruse to win in straight sets.