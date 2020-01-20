Australian Open 2020, Day 1 Results Roundup: Roger Federer, Serena Williams sparkle; Djokovic battles past Struff

Roger Federer

On a day blighted by torrential rainfall, six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer looked in pristine touch as he sailed through his opening round encounter against Steve Johnson.

Federer surgically sliced through the American's defenses, dropping just seven games in total and setting up a second-round encounter with either Filip Krajinovic or Quentin Halys.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, had to battle to see off the challenge of hard-hitting German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic wasted multiple set points in the opening set but managed to edge Struff in the ensuing tie-break, seizing control of the match. The Serb suffered a minor blip in the third set, which he dropped 6-2, but duly recovered to seal a 7-6, 6-2, 2-6 6-1 victory.

While the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Matteo Berrettini emerged unscathed, Denis Shapovalov's journey in the opening Slam of the year came to a screeching halt at the hands of an inspired Marton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics took the attack to the young Canadian, who had no answer to the Hungarian's onslaught.

Although Shapovalov managed to steal the second set courtesy a tie-break, Fucsovics looked in command for the most part and, aided immensely by a whopping 62 unforced errors that flowed from the Canadian's racquet, secured a memorable 6-3 6-7 6-1 7-6 victory.

Dan Evans, carrying the British flag in the absence of Andy Murray, recovered from a two-set deficit to seal a stunning 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 comeback win over Mackenzie McDonald, while Sam Querrey produced a near-flawless display to send World No. 28 Borna Coric packing.

Men's singles - Day 1, Asutralian Open results

Roger Federer (3) def. Steve Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2

Novak Djokovic (2) def. Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 6-2 2-6 6-1

Marton Fucsovics def. Denis Shapovalov (13) 6-3 6-7 6-1 7-6

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) def. Salvatore Caruso 6-0 6-2 6-3

Matteo Berrettini (8) def. Andrew Harris 6-3 6-1 6-3

Grigor Dimitrov (18) def. Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6 6-2 6-0 6-4

Philipp Kohlschreiber def. Marcos Giron 7-5 6-1 6-2

Sam Querrey def. (25) Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 6-4

Guido Pella (22) def. John Patrick Smith 6-3 7-5 6-4

Gregoire Barrere def. Mohamed Safwat 6-7 7-6 6-4 7-6

Ricardas Berankis def. Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-2 6-2

Dan Evans (30) def. Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Laslo Djere 6-4 3-6 6-2 7-6

Petra Kvitova, Serena Williams dazzle; Ashleigh Barty made to battle

Serena Williams

In women's singles, defending champion Naomi Osaka stifled a second set charge by Marie Bouzkova to seal a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Osaka reeled off 29 winners, including seven aces, to power past the young Czech and set up a second-round clash with Saisai Zhang, who saw off the challenge of Anna Kalinskaya.

Fan favourite and top seed Ashleigh Barty, meanwhile, was made to sweat, dropping the opening set before battling back to secure a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko.

Serena Williams, who crashed out in the quarterfinals last time around, got her campaign off to the perfect start, crushing a hapless Anastasia Potapova. Serena looked in ominous touch and reeled off seven straight games to start the match before finally allowing the young Russian to get on the board.

Potapova looked to be settling into the encounter when she broke the American early in the second set, but Serena hit back immediately and two breaks later, served out the match.

2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki, playing in her final Australian Open, cruised past Kristie Ahn, while Petra Kvitova blasted her way past Katerina Siniakova, dropping just one game.

15-year-old Coco Gauff, in her maiden Australian Open, picked up another memorable victory over senior counterpart Venus Williams. Gauff stood toe to toe with Venus from the baseline, for the most part, striking an impressive 17 winners.

Gauff's opportunity appeared to have vanished initially when she let three set points slip through her grasp in the opening set, nerves getting the better of the youngster. However, she recovered in spectacular fashion to take the set in a tie break before romping home in the second.

Women's singles results, Day 1

Naomi Osaka (3) def. Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4

Serena Williams (8) def. Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3

Ash Barty (1) def. Lesia Tsurenko 5-7 6-1 6-1

Petra Kvitova (7) def. Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-0

Coco Gauff def. Venus Williams 7-6 6-3

Caroline Wozniacki def. Kristie Ahn 6-1 6-3

Caty McNally def. Sam Stosur 6-4 6-1

Sonya Kenin (14) def. Martina Trevisan 6-2 6-4

Julia Goerges def. Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1 6-2

Ann Li def. Lizette Cabrera 7-6 7-6

Barbora Krejcikova def. Kaia Kanepi 7-6 2-6 6-3

Petra Martic (13) def. Christina McHale 6-3 6-0

Saisai Zheng def. Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 6-2

Tamara Zidansek def. Na-Lae Han 6-3 6-3

Lin Zhu def. Viktorija Golubic 4-6 6-1 7-6

Ekaterina Alexandrova (25) def. Jil Teichman 6-4 4-6 6-2

Paula Badosa def. Johanna Larson 6-1 6-0

Sorana Cirstea def. (22) Barbora Strycova 6-2 7-6

Zhang Shuai def. (24) Sloane Stephens 2-6 7-5 6-2

