Australian Open 2020: Day 1 Schedule and Order of play

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Novak Djokovic

Day 1 of Australian Open 2020 will see Novak Djokovic begin his title defense at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, on the 20th of January.

The seven-time Australian Open champion is bidding for an eighth title as he opens his campaign against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serb leads 2-0 over the 37th ranked German.

Defending women's singles champion Naomi Osaka will be in action as well in the women's singles first-round match on Monday. The third seed player will meet Marie Bouzkova in a bid to win her third Grand Slam and second Australian Open title.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka's match will follow Serena Williams taking the court against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Serena is chasing Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, and would be brimming with confidence after winning the 2020 ASB Classic - her first title since maternity leave.

Roger Federer will face Steve Johnson in his first-round match. The Swiss is looking to extend his Grand Slam tally to 21, the most by any male tennis player.

Ashleigh Barty will have all the fans cheering for her as the local favorite takes on Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine. The top seed in the women's singles won the 2020 Adelaide International last week, and would be in top spirits.

Ashleigh Barty

In an all-American first-round match, former world number one Venus Williams will take on Coco Gauff at the Margaret Court Arena. The night session at the same court will see Stefanos Tsitsipas face Italy's Salvatore Caruso, while Sloane Stephens will be up against Zhang Shuai.

Advertisement

The morning matches will have Denis Shapovalov face Marton Fucsovics, followed by Petra Kvitova aagainst fellow Czech player Katerina Siniakova.

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on Tatsuma Ito of Japan in his first-round match. The top Indian male singles player entered the tournament as a lucky loser.

Here is the Day 1 schedule of Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova - 05:30 (IST)

Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova - Approx 06:45 (IST)

Roger Federer vs Steve Johnson - Approx 08:00 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff - Approx 14:45 (IST)

Margaret Court Arena

Denis Shapovalov vs Marton Fucsovics - 05:30 (IST)

Petra Kvitova vs Katerina Siniakova - 07:30 (IST)

Venus Williams vs Coco Gauff - 08:45 (IST)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Salvatore Caruso - 13:30 (IST)

Sloane Stephens vs Zhang Shuai - Approx 15:30 (IST)

Court 12

Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Tatsuma Ito - 10:00 (IST)

Click here to get the full Australian Open 2020 Day 1 Schedule and Order of Play