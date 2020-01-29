Australian Open 2020: Day 11 Schedule, Preview, and Order of Play

Roger Federer will be in action against Novak Djokovic

The 2020 Australian Open has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride till now. The first Grand Slam of the season has witnessed a plethora of enthralling matches that went down to the wire. Roger Federer saved seven match points and defeated Sandgren in what was a marathon quarter-final.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Coco Gauff of the USA enjoyed an unprecedented run till the fourth round, during which she eliminated the likes of Venus Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

There is plenty of drama yet to unfold at Melbourne Park as we enter the business end of the tournament.

In the men's singles section, third seed Roger Federer will be up against second seed Novak Djokovic in one of the two semi-finals. It is set to be a blockbuster clash between six-time Australian Open champion Federer and defending champion Djokovic. It will be the 50th meeting between the two legends. The Swiss ace has won 23 clashes while Novak has his nose in front with 26 wins from the previous 49 encounters between the two.

Dominic Thiem upset top seed, Rafael Nadal, in a physically draining quarter-final match. The fifth-seeded Austrian is now set to take on World Number 7 Alexander Zverev in the second men's singles semi-final. Thiem has a 6-2 head-to-head record against the 22-year-old German player and will be the favourite to make a place in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, two epic battles are on the cards in the women's singles semi-finals. Top seed Ashleigh Barty will take on 14th seeded Sofia Kenin in what promises to be an interesting encounter. The World Number 1 Australian has a 4-1 head-to-head record against 21-year-old Kenin. She will definitely be the favourite but Sofia has also been in top form throughout the competition and is sure to give her a run for her money.

Simona Halep

Simona Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon Champion, will be clashing against Garbiñe Muguruza in the other women's singles semi-final. The fourth-seeded Romanian will surely be the favourite for the showpiece encounter. However, the Spaniard will have the psychological advantage as she holds a 3-2 head-to-head record against Halep. Muruguza also won the previous two encounters between the two players.

The 11th seeded pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, who upset 6th seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballo in the 3rd round, will be up against the Kazakhstan duo of Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin in the men's doubles semi-final. The other semi-final in the category will witness the 4th seeded pair of Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek locking horns with the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Luke Saville. The wild card entrants have enjoyed a fantastic run at home and might spring another surprise.

It will be a battle of the top two seeds in the women's doubles category as Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova go up against Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the summit clash. Expect plenty of fireworks in this encounter, which is yet to be scheduled.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray will take on the winner of Iga Swiatek/Lukasz Kubot vs Astra Sharma/John-Patrick Smith in the mixed doubles semi-final. Two quarter-finals are also scheduled in the mixed doubles category at the Margaret Court Arena on the 11th Day of the Grand Slam.

Here is the complete Australian Open Schedule for Day 11:

Men's Singles:

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic - From 14:00 (IST) at Rod Laver Arena

Women's Singles:

Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin - Not before 08:30 (IST) at Rod Laver Arena

Simona Halep vs Garbiñe Muguruza - Not before 10:00 (IST) at Rod Laver Arena

Mixed Doubles:

Barbora Krejcikova/Nikola Mektic vs Nadiia Kichenok/Rohan Bopanna - Approx 06:50 (IST) at Margaret Court Arena

Latisha Chan/Ivan Dodig vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Henri Kontinen - Approx 08:10 (IST) at Margaret Court Arena

Men's Doubles:

Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek vs Max Purcell/Luke Saville - From 05:30 (IST) at Rod Laver Arena

Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Alexander Bublik Mikhail Kukushkin - From 08:10 (IST) at Margaret Court Arena

Men's legends doubles:

John McEnroe/Patrick McEnroe vs Mansour Bahrami/Fabrice Santoro - From 05:30 (IST) on Court 3