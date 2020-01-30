Australian Open 2020: Day 12 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

Alexander Zverev has made it to his first Grand Slam semi-final

The second of the men's semi-finals will be the biggest highlight on Day 12 but plenty of doubles action awaits tennis buffs before the closing weekend of the Australian Open 2020.

Fifth-seed Dominic Thiem who got the measure of top seed Rafael Nadal before storming into the semi-final at Melbourne Park will be up against German, Alexander Zverev. The two have played each other eight times in the past with Thiem leading 6-2 in the head-to-head but the upcoming semis at Melbourne Park may be too close to call,

Thiem played an absolute stunner against Nadal although the Spaniard seemed more than a bit hassled by the heat as compared to his opponent who displayed admirable composure for the most part.

If Thiem was in magnificent touch against Nadal, Zverev was equally imposing as he raised his game to overcome three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and a great contest is on the cards at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the mixed doubles semi-final, the British-American pair of Bethanie Mattek Sands and Jamie Murray take on Astra Sharma and John Patrick Smith of Australia.

No.1 seeds Su-wei and Strycova will face No.2 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic (above)

In the women's doubles finals, top-seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strýcová take on the Hungarian-French duo of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

The Taiwanese-Czech pair of Su-Wei and Strycova have been in great form throughout the tournament and got the better of the all-Czech fourth-seeded duo of Barbora Krejčíková and Katerine Siniakova 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Here is the complete Australian Open Schedule for Day 12:

Men's Singles

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem - Approx 14:00 (IST)

Mixed Doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski/Henri Kontinen vs Barbora Krejčíková/Nikola Mektić - Approx 08: 00 (IST)

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jamie Murray vs - Astra Sharma/John Patrick Smith - Not before 09:30 (IST)

Women's Doubles

Timea Babos/Kristina Mladenovic vs Hsieh Su-Wei/Barbora Strýcová - Not before 10:30 (IST)