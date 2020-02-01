Australian Open 2020: Day 14 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

The men's final will be played on Sunday

After a fortnight of stunning upsets and scintillating action, a lot of which took place amidst challenging conditions, the title clash of the men's singles event will mark the finale of the Australian Open 2020.

Sunday's big match features a seven-time Australian Open champion and a 26-year-old Austrian who never made it past the fourth round at Melbourne Park prior to an inspired run over the last 14 days.

Novak Djokovic won the men's singles finals of the Australian Open, in 2019, getting past arch-rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets and a rematch was on the cards this year except that Dominic Thiem had other ideas.

With coach Thomas Muster looking on, Thiem prevailed in an exhausting four-setter, winning three tie-breaks against a perspiring Nadal in the quarter-finals before getting past the young Alexander Zverev in yet another marathon four-setter which involved a couple of tie-break wins.

Dominic Thiem has entered his first final in Melbourne

The fifth-seed admitted, after Friday's semi-final, that the gruelling encounter against Nadal had taken it's toll - and his stomach did cause him some distress in the semi-finals. In stark contrast, Djokovic got past Milos Raonic and Roger Federer in straight sets and has looked a lot more clinical in comparison.

Whether or not Thiem has the strength and the endurance to continue playing his best tennis against one of the greats of the game who has not expended as much energy en route to the final - and, has the advantage of an extra day's rest - remains to be seen.

Yui Kamiji of Japan who won the wheelchair doubles final partnering Jordanne Whiley will be in action in the final of the wheelchair singles event on Day 14. In the men's doubles final, the British-American pair of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram will face Max Purcell and Luke Saville of Australia.

The eleventh-seeded duo of Salisbury and Ram dropped the opening set against the Kazakhs, Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin before fighting back to book a place in the finals against the Aussie wildcards.

Advertisement

Here is the Australian Open Schedule for Day 14:

Men's Singles

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem - Not before 14:00 (IST)

Men's Doubles

Joe Salisbury/Rajeev Ram vs Max Purcell/Luke Saville- Approx 09: 30 (IST)

Women's Wheelchair Singles

Van Koot vs Yui Kamiji - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Men's Wheelchair Singles

Shingo Kuneida vs Gordon Reid - Approx 05:30 (IST)