Australian Open 2020, Day 3: Men's singles predictions

Australian Open

The Australian Open is underway and we have already seen some impressive displays from the main contenders. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas all defeated their first-round opponents without too much trouble on Day 1.

We can now look forward to their second round matches that will take place on what is a jam-packed Day 3:

Roger Federer vs Filip Krajinovic

The first round matches of Federer and Filip Krajinovic were quite different, to say the least. Federer was flawless in his encounter with Steve Johnson, defeating the American in less than 90 minutes, whereas Krajinovic was pushed to five sets by Quentin Halys in a match that lasted just shy of four hours.

Federer and Krajinovic have faced each other on three occasions, with the Swiss maestro winning every time. Their last match took place at the 2019 Miami Open, which Federer won in straight sets.

Given how well Federer played in his first-round match, and how much Krajinovic struggled in his, it seems unlikely that Federer will be troubled much during this encounter. We can expect it to be a swift match.

Prediction: Federer to win in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in fine form during his first-round match against Salvatore Caruso, even bagelling his opponent in the first set. He would go on to win the next two without much trouble, and is looking dangerous already.

Veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber also had a great match, defeating his opponent Marcos Giron in straight sets.

Tsitsipas and Kohlschreiber have played each other on two occasions, with Tsitsipas winning both encounters. Those matches occurred in 2018, and it cannot be understated how much Tsitsipas has improved since then.

While the Greek is the favorite to win this match, one mustn't discount Kohlschreiber's experience on the court. Don't be surprised if the Greek drops a set or two.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in four sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Tatsuma Ito

Novak Djokovic has unquestionably the easiest second round match out of the big names in action on Day 3. The Serb will face the relatively unknown Tatsuma Ito for a place in the third round.

Though Djokovic uncharacteristically dropped a set in his first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff, that was a minor blip in an otherwise composed performance.

There is little doubt that Djokovic will enter this match with more focus and confidence, and he should technically have no problems in defeating Ito. Expect it to be one of the most one-sided affairs of the tournament.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in straight sets.