Australian Open 2020 | Day 3: Women's singles predictions

The first tennis grand slam of the year is underway Down Under

Despite some worries leading up to this year's Australian Open, the tournament is underway and spirits seem high. We have seen some great displays in the Women's singles so far and this looks to continue going into Day 3. Here is a look at the upcoming matches for Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Ashleigh Barty.

Naomi Osaka [3] vs Zheng Sasai

Naomi Osaka on day 1 of the 2020 Australian Open

Despite winning two Grand Slams in a row, Naomi Osaka was unable to continue this form after her Australian Open triumph this time last year. Nevertheless, she played extremely well in her first-round match and looks like one of the heavy favourites to win the title again in 2020.

Her next opponent is Zheng Sasai, who won her opening match in 2 impressive sets. The pair have played each other twice in the past, with both players winning once. However, the last of these encounters was 3 years ago and Osaka is a different player now.

Her game looks on point at present and if she continues this form she will be hard to beat by anyone. Therefore, expect Osaka to win this match with little trouble.

Prediction: Osaka to win in straight sets

Serena Williams [8] vs Tamara Zidanšek

Serena Williams is looking for that 24th title at the 2020 Australian Open

Tomorrow we will also see Serena Williams face Tamara Zidansek for the first time in her career. The American is vying for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at this year's Australian Open and although she has come close in the past 2 years, she has fallen short.

Williams began her Australian Open campaign in fine form, defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 with ease. Williams' second-round match will most likely go the same way as her first-round match.

Prediction: Williams to win in straight sets

Ashleigh Barty [1] vs Polona Hercog

Ashleigh Barty will start as a heavy favourite

Home-favourite Ashleigh Barty recovered from a poor start in her first-round match against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko to confidently win the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. The Australian was arguably the most consistent performer across the Grand Slams in 2019, reaching the 4th Round in New York and London, the quarterfinals in Melbourne, and, of course, winning in Paris.

She is amongst the favourites to win the women's singles title in Melbourne and should win her upcoming match without too many problems. Though she had a shaky start, this will have undoubtedly been a wake-up call for the Australian to ensure she is focused for the remainder of the tournament.

Given how dominating she was in the second and third set of her first-round match, it would be fair to say that Barty will win against the Slovenian, Polona Hercog convincingly.

Prediction: Barty to win in straight sets.