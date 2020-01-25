Australian Open 2020: Day 7 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

The defending champion will look to advance on day 7

The blue GreenSet surface has witnessed six days of scintillating action as we move into the Round of 16 in the men's and women's singles events at the Australian Open 2020.

The giant-killers have stolen the thunder as the big seeds struggle to stay afloat at Melbourne Park - and, Day 7 will feature a heady mix of seasoned campaigners, upcoming stars, and one doubles clash involving the legends of the game which is sure to send tennis fans into a tizzy.

The great John McEnroe - known for his fiery temper and flamboyance will partner younger brother Patrick in the legends doubles match at the Rod Laver Arena against old-time rival Mats Wilander of Sweden who has teamed with Austrian, Thomas Muster.

Seventh-seed Petra Kvitova takes on Maria Sakkari of Greece who got the better of Madison Keys in the third round.

Kvitova who went down to Naomi Osaka in the final of the Australian Open last year has been in commanding form at Melbourne but lost to Sakkari in two of their previous three meetings.

Diego Schwartzman takes on second-seed Novak Djokovic who has been clinical, thus far, and the Argentinian will need to come up with an exceptional performance to make a match of the encounter against the defending champion.

Barty is the new favourite but faces a formidable rival

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty is up against an opponent she lost to last year. Alison Riske beat the Australian at Wimbledon and a keen contest is on the cards.

All eyes will be on the Melbourne Arena where Coco Gauff will attempt to continue the juggernaut of big wins, but faces a fighter in 21-year-old Russian-born American Sofia Kenin who is not one to be cowed down by the teenager's reputation.

After a five-set marathon against John Millman, Roger Federer returns to action at the Rod Laver Arena. The Swiss, currently seeded third, failed to get past the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year after having won the title in 2017 and 2018 and faces in-form Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

Here are the major matches lined up for Day 7:

Men's Singles

Milos Raonic vs Marin Cilic - Not before 07:30 (IST)

Diego Schwartzman vs Novak Djokovic - Not before 08:30 (IST)

Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Women's Singles

Petra Kvitova vs Maria Sakkari - Not before 06:30 (IST)

Ons Jabeur vs Wang Qiang - Not before 07:30 (IST)

Coco Gauff vs Sofia Kennin - Not before 09:00 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty vs Alison Riske - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Men's Doubles

Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan vs Juan Sebastien Cabal/Jaume Munar - Not before 07:30 (IST)

Women's Doubles

Hsieh Su-wei/Barbora Strycova vs Darija Jurak/Nina Stojanovic - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Men's Legends Doubles

John McEnroe/Patrick McEnroe vs Mats Wilander/Thomas Muster - Approx 05:30 (IST)

