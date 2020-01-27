Australian Open 2020: Day 9 Schedule, Preview and Order of Play

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview

27 Jan 2020, 18:14 IST SHARE

Crowd-favourite Barty will be in action on Tuesday

It's quarter-final time at the Australian Open 2020 with women's top-seed Ashleigh Barty in action on Day 9 alongside men's second and third seeds, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Barty survived a second-set wobble against Alison Riske to set up a quarter-final meeting with seventh-seed Petra Kvitova who looked a lot more convincing in her fourth-round match against Maria Sakkari.

The Czech leads the seven-match head-to-head 4-3 and had, in fact, beaten Barty in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year.

Kenin will be looking to enter her first Grand Slam semifinal

Fourteenth-seed Sofia Kenin got past Coco Gauff in the fourth round and will face Tunisian, Ons Jabeur who upset former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki en route to the last eight.

Jabeur has been in great form at Melbourne, this year, but may find it hard to match Kenin's prowess especially after the American's win against an in-form Coco Gauff.

Roger Federer has made his way to yet another quarter-final at Melbourne Park and although the Swiss star has had a few hiccups along the way, fans will expect to see the six-time Australian Open champion get past Tennys Sandgren to make his way into the last four.

Novak Djokovic has been clinical as ever and Canadian, Milos Raonic will need to come up with something special in order to cause an upset in the night-session clash at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the men's legends doubles round-robin clash, the Aussie duo of Pat Cash and Mark Woodforde will take on the Iranian-French pair of Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro.

Advertisement

Here is the Day 9, Australian Open Schedule:

Men's Singles

Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren - Not before 07:00 (IST)

Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Women's Singles

Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova - Not before 07:00 (IST)

Men's Doubles

Max Purcell/Luke Saville vs Ken Skupski/Santiago Gonzalez - Approx 13:30 (IST)

Women's Doubles

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Jelena Ostapenko - Not before 07:00 (IST)

Men's Legends Doubles

Mansour Bahrami/Fabrice Santoro vs Pat Cash/Mark Woodforde - Approx 05:30 (IST)

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, Australian Open Winners, latest news & updates