Australian Open 2020: Federer, Djokovic and Barty reach quarterfinals while Gauff's dream-run ends

Subhashish Majumdar

26 Jan 2020, 18:44 IST

Roger Federer came back from a set down to defeat Marton Fucsovics

Ashleigh Barty delighted her fans with a big win on Australia Day, but yet another crowd favourite Coco Gauff fell to Sofia Kenin while Novak Djokovic displayed his class against Diego Schwartzman to enter the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2020.

Top-seed Barty, who was expected to face a tough challenge against Alison Riske, began well winning the first set 6-3, but a dramatic swing in fortunes saw the 29-year-old American clinch the second set 6-1.

The Australian regained her composure in the decider to take the third set 6-4 thus preventing a repeat of last year's Wimbledon upset where she had lost to Riske in the fourth round.

With Aussie legend Rod Laver looking on, Novak Djokovic made short work of Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. The defending champion will now take on Canadian Milos Raonic who got through his fourth-round match against Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4. 6-3, 7-5.

The big seeds in the women's section held their own on Sunday as Petra Kvitova advanced into the last eight despite dropping a set against Maria Sakkari of Greece. The 29-year-old Czech who lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka prevailed with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 scoreline and will take on Ash Barty in the women's singles quarterfinal.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur also booked her place in the ladies quarterfinal getting past Wang Qiang while teenage sensation Coco Gauff took the first set against Sofia Kenin, but failed to carry the momentum any further and bowed out after what has been a truly memorable dream run.

Sofia Kenin ends Gauff's juggernaut

Gauff's victims included Venus Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka - and, the 15-year-old's exploits will not be forgotten in a hurry despite her 7-6, 3-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of the 21-year-old Russian-American who will be up against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

In the legends doubles round-robin encounter, John McEnroe and brother Patrick prevailed over the Swedish-Austrian duo of Mats Wilander and Thomas Muster while in the women's doubles, top seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova reached the fourth round.

Roger Federer returned after a five-match marathon against John Millman to lose the first set against Hungarian, Marton Fucsovics, but made his way to the last eight with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win and set up a quarterfinal meeting with Tennys Sandgren who defeated Fabio Fognini.