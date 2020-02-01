Australian Open 2020 Finals: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem

It has been a magnificent fortnight at the Australian Open 2020 as Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will step on the Rod Laver Arena to clash off against each other and determine the Champion for this year. The last two men standing at the Australian Open, Thiem and Djokovic will be facing each other for the first time in a Grand Slam final. The excitement has piqued as Djokovic will enter his eighth final in Melbourne in the hopes of a record eighth Australian Open title while Thiem would be desperate to win his first Grand Slam.

It took a courageous effort on the part of Novak Djokovic to see off a reluctant Roger Federer, who gave it his all despite being a little fatigued and possibly injured. With Federer leading 4-1 in the opening set and even having the opportunity to serve out the first set, nobody thought that Djokovic would be able to turn the match around but the 32-year-old Serb proved everyone wrong again. Repeatedly breaking Roger thereafter, Djokovic pushed it to a tie-break and bagged the first set and before long was off to securing a straight-set victory against the 20-time Grand Slam Champion who struggled a lot. Djokovic won the match and thwarted the dreams of Roger to extend his Grand Slam record with a 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. With that win the extremely fit Serb entered his eighth final at the Australian Open.

The other raging force in this tournament has been that of Austrian Dominic Thiem. The Next-Gen player has been the talking point for quite some time now and has always shown signs of greatness. In the Australian Open, Thiem played impossibly well and took down World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in a heated quarter-final clash. Thiem was extremely powerful against the Spaniard and sent him crashing out of the tournament in four sets. His semi-final clash turned out to be more exciting with first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist taking on Alexander Zverev in a high octane clash which concluded with Thiem booking his ticket to his third Grand Slam final and the first in Australia. The young Austrian defeated Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Both Thiem and Djokovic are chasing history as they compete for the Australian Open title. While Djokovic craves for his 17th Major and a record 8th Australian Open title, Thiem is hoping to get lucky on his third time in a Grand Slam final. The Serb leads the head to head at 6-4 but of late, it has been Thiem who has dominated Djokovic. With two super fit players coming into the match, we can expect things to go immensely tense as we await the creation of history. It remains to be seen if Thiem can stop the Serb from getting yet another title while claiming the first one for himself.

Here's all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Total Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Men's Singles Champion Prize Money: A$ 4,120,000

Men's Singles Finalist Prize Money: A$ 2,065,000

Men's Singles Finals Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs [5] Dominic Thiem on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:00 PM IST on 2 February 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live streaming details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.