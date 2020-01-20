Australian Open 2020: Flawless Roger Federer breezes into the second round

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Federer is well in contention to lift his seventh Australian Open title.

Roger Federer dismantled Steve Johnson 6-3,6-3,6-2 to move into the second round of the Australian Open with typical nonchalance. Johnson could hardly challenge Federer in their encounter today.

While watching Federer at his best, the concept of age and time melt into oblivion. The 38-year-old Swiss provides for a sporting experience that touches that part of the heart which very few sportsmen have touched in the past. More than two decades after he made his Professional debut, Federer continues to enthrall and bewitch us with the Tennis racquet in his hand.

Federer did not break sweat, and continued his unbeaten streak in first round matches at the Australian Open (21-0). The match was done and dusted in just 85 minutes, as Federer maintained his unbeaten run against Johnson.

After his victory, this is what Federer had to say about the match.

"I’m happy that I was able to manage those first rounds. As we know, they can always be very tricky. That’s why [ATP] Masters 1000 [tournaments] are tough sometimes. You can play a Top 20 player in the first round and that’s when it gets tough.”

Federer will face the winner of the match between Quentin Halys and Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

The Swiss great is chasing his 21st Grand Slam title and his seventh in Melbourne. Federer is expected to run into defending champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

For many years now, the news of Federer’s retirement has been a hot topic among tennis fans around the world. But then, Federer has continued to keep time at bay and continues to amaze Tennis aficionados across the world.

And going by his flawless performance in the first round against Johnson, Federer is well in contention to lift his seventh Australian Open title.