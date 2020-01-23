Australian Open 2020: Impeccable Roger Federer marches into the third round

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

All it took for Federer to send his opponent packing was 92 minutes.

Roger Federer continued his quest for his 21st Grand Slam title with a 6-1,6-4,6-1 demolition of Filip Krajinovic to advance to the third round of the Australian Open without breaking sweat.

The great Swiss was absolutely impeccable during the match. He did not have even have a single double fault to his name, and fired in 14 aces to keep his chances alive for a record-equalling 7th Australian Open title.

All it took for Federer to send his opponent packing was 92 minutes. As always, there was a moment of wizardry from the racquet of the 38-year-old maestro during the match. In the fifth game of the second set, Krajinovic played a wonderful volley, but the master at the other end bewitched him. Federer ran, and with a swish of his racquet, played an ethereal passing shot that just kissed the baseline and stunned his opponent. The crowd was dumbfounded as well.

After the win, this is what the Swiss Maestro had to say about his victory.

“I’m very happy, it’s a great start to the season. I’m feeling really relaxed out on court. You train hard and you hope it pays off and not that it was all for nothing this week. I’m happy, I’m still going.”

Federer will next face big-hitting Australian John Millman in the third round. Millman was the one who defeated Federer in the 2018 US Open, and the Swiss will be wary of the danger that a player like Millman possesses.

Federer is expected to run into seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the event. Federer has triumphed twice in the last three years at the Australian Open and the Swiss continues to march forward towards clinching the first Grand Slam of the year.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, latest news & updates