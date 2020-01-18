Australian Open 2020 men's singles preview: The contenders, the dark horses and the dangerous floaters

Novak Djokovic returns to the 2020 Australian Open as the defending champion

The 2020 Australian Open will mark the 52nd edition of the tournament in the Open Era. Since Rod Laver's triumph in 1969, 25 different players have lifted the Australian Open title, amongst whom Novak Djokovic (7) and Roger Federer (6) lead a group of 13 players to have won multiple titles.

The duo of Djokovic and Federer have racked up 13 of the last 16 Australian Open titles on offer, the others being Marat Safin (2005), Rafael Nadal (2009) and Stan Wawrinka (2014). Not suprisingly, Federer (97) and Djokovic (68) have the most match wins of any player at the tournament, and are the only players to appear in 7 title matches.

Since the 2017 Australian Open, the Big 3 of Federer (3), Djokovic (4) and Nadal (5) have swept all 12 Grand Slam titles on offer. At the 2020 Australian Open, men's tennis' legendary trifecta would be the overwhelming favourites to lift the title and extend their domination of the Grand Slam scene.

However, should the Big 3 slip up, there is a small group of inspired players capable of making their breakthrough at the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2020 tennis season.

On that note, let us analyse the contenders, the dark horses, and the dangerous floaters at the 2020 Australian Open:

# The Contenders

Federer (left), Nadal, and Djokovic are the favourites for the 2020 Australian Open title

As has been the case for the last three seasons, the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are the favourites for the 2020 Australian Open title. Despite being north of 30, the trio has successfully managed to thwart younger opposition hungry for a slice of the Grand Slam pie.

Federer reeled off 3 five-set wins to lift the 2017 Australian Open title and returned the following year to become the oldest player to successfully defend the title in Melbourne.

Djokovic is the only player in the Open Era to win 3 consecutive Australian Open titles and is undefeated in 14 cumulative semifinal and final matches at the tournament. The Serb handed Nadal his first straight-sets defeat in a Major final to win a record 7th title in 2019.

Nadal, meanwhile, has been thwarted in four title matches at Melbourne Park since his lone triumph at the tournament in 2009. But the Spaniard remains a formidable opponent, having won 61 matches at the Australian Open - a tally which is only dwarfed by Federer (97) and Djokovic (68).

