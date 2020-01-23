Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, Third Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

23 Jan 2020, 21:41 IST

Coco Gauff will be looking for revenge in the third-round clash

On a day when several senior heavyweights of the tennis world are all set to display their prowess at the Rod Laver Arena, a certain night-session encounter between two youngsters has captured the imagination of the sporting world long before the clash is slated to commence.

Naomi Osaka made the headlines for winning a contentious 2018 US Open final against Serena Williams with the veteran being pulled up for losing her cool.

That the American could punch well above her weight was evident when she got the better of Samantha Stosur in the 2014 Stanford Classic, but Osaka now faces a teenage giant-killer who knocked Venus Williams out the Australian Open in the very first round.

The two have met once before - and, although Osaka did have the upper hand at the US Open last year, she will be facing an opponent who has gained in confidence since the 6-3, 6-0 loss at New York.

Osaka has been impressive at Melbourne thus far

At Melbourne this year, Osaka first got past Marie Bouzkova, but the contest was a lot tighter than the 6-2, 6-4 scoreline seems to suggest. The scoreline was identical in the defending champion's second-round match against Zheng Saisai, but the 22-year-old cruised through with a win that was more befitting of a champion.

Venus Williams was well acquainted with Gauff's delectable skills and athleticism following her defeat at Wimbledon last year, but failed to counter the 15-year-old for the second time at, Melbourne Park, on Monday while Sorana Cirstea managed to win a set but finally succumbed to the American who was less impressive in the second round.

A potential humdinger is on the cards, at the Rod Laver Arena, if Gauff gets her serve under control - it's not a clash you would want to miss.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff on Rod Laver Arena at approx 1-30 .m IST on 24 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.