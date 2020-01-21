Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Saisai, Second Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Naomi Osaka

Defending champion Naomi Osaka cruised into the second round of the Australian Open 2020 after a convincing 6-2, 6-4 victory over Marie Bouzková of the Czech Republic. The 22-year old won the match with ease in one hour and 20 minutes. Osaka looked in a pretty good form with 74% first serve wins and 88% net points.

The Japanese will now face China's Zheng Saisai in her second round encounter. Given the form Naomi is in, it looks like a tough match for her Chinese opponent. In what would be their second encounter on the WTA circuit, Osaka could easily dominate Saisai with her power hitting. The fast court of Melbourne has also added a lot of help to her game.

In her first-round match, Zheng had gone past Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in straight sets. Her stats of the first round encounter pretty much match with the stats of her second-round opponent. It would be interesting to see how the two Asian players challenge each other on the court.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Match: Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Saisai

Advertisement

Venue: Margaret Court Arena

Time: 05:30 IST on 22 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 will broadcast the live matches of the tournament while Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD will telecast in the UK and Europe.

In India, the Australian Open 202 matches can be watched live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary).

Australian Open Live Stream Details

The Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on the SonyLiv website as well as the app.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.