Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios picks Amanda Anisimova as his mixed doubles partner

Nick Kyrgios was recently a part of the Rally for Relief event

Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios will team up with 18-year-old American tennis player Amanda Anisimova in the mixed doubles event of Australian Open 2020. The 24-year-old will take part in a Major mixed doubles competition for the first time since Australian Open 2016.

Kyrgios has been one of the most talked about tennis players because of his style of playing and the controversies he has been a part of. However, the world no. 26 has kicked off the new decade in a positive way as his brainchild Rally for Relief event earned him praise from all corners of the world.

A former quarter-finalist at the Australian Open, Kyrgios will try to improve his record in the mixed doubles category when he teams with Anisimova.

Amanda Anisimova will play mixed doubles with Nick Kyrgios at the #AusOpen! — Jedd Zetzer (@JeddZetzer) January 16, 2020

As reported by Australian tennis expert, Jedd Zetzer the local star, Kyrgios will enter the mixed doubles tourney with Amanda Anisimova. The American female tennis star had taken part in the mixed doubles tournament at US Open 2017 and 2018 however, she exited in the first round on both occasions.

Kyrgios has entered the mixed doubles section of four majors in his career. He reached the second round of Wimbledon and US Open in 2015 but he has never crossed the first round in the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Aussie and American tennis players became friends during the last phase of 2019 and they were also seen practicing together in Miami.

It will be interesting to see how far this Aussie-American pair reaches at Australian Open 2020. The Indian tennis fans would look forward to the performance of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza who will pair together for the first time since Rio Olympics 2016.