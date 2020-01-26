Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals with straight-sets victory against Diego Schwartzman

Novak Djokovic has made it to the quarter-finals

What's the story?

Defending champion, Novak Djokovic, has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2020 with an easy victory over Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16. The Serbian beat his Argentine rival 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to book his spot in the final eight of the Australian Open for the eleventh time.

The background

Djokovic has a stellar record in the season's first Grand Slam tournament, with the Serbian winning the Australian Open title seven times. He kicked off his journey towards the eighth title with a four-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. The former world number one then dismissed his next rivals in straight sets to setup a clash with the 14th-seeded Schwartzman in the pre-quarterfinals.

The heart of the matter

Schwartzman proved to be no match for the world number two as he could not even win more than four games in a single set. Djokovic picked up the first set with the scoreline of 6-3 before winning the next two sets 6-4, 6-4. Since the South American had not dropped a single set heading into this big match, the tennis universe expected him to give Djokovic a run for his money.

However, Schwartzman's campaign has now come to an end at the 2020 Australian Open. He will look to better his performance in the upcoming majors.

What's next?

Djokovic will now lock horns with Canadian star and former world number three, Milos Raonic, in the quarter-finals. Raonic is 32nd-seeded in this tournament but he has the caliber to upset the defending champion in their upcoming battle. The two players have met each other nine times with Djokovic winning all the matches.

