Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Milos Raonic to set up blockbuster semi-final clash against Roger Federer

It was business as usual for Novak Djokovic, as he dismantled Milos Raonic in straight sets to advance to the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Djokovic was in sublime form in his quarter-final encounter, and outclassed Raonic 6-4,6-3,7-6 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian advanced to the last four stage and also extended his head-to-head record against Raonic to 10-0. After the win, this what Djokovic had to say,

“I felt great on the court and I was very focused. The first couple of sets went exactly how I wanted them to go, with one break in each set. I felt comfortable in serving. I felt my return was key, how many balls I could get back into place, and the second key was hitting my spots. I was fortunate to get out of trouble in the third set and I played the perfect tie-break.”

It took Djokovic exactly two hours and 48 minutes to go past Raonic.

Djokovic will next face Roger Federer in what is a highly anticipated and mouth-watering clash. When asked about facing Federer, Djokovic said,

“I have tremendous respect for Roger and everything he has achieved in the sport. The match ups against Roger and Rafa are the reason I am the player that I am today. I am grateful I’ve had so many matches against those guys. It’s amazing what Roger did on the court today and he’s done it a number of times in his career. Let the better player win!”

Earlier in the day, Federer saved as many as seven match points to miraculously triumph over Tennys Sandgren to advance to the semi-finals. But it would take a herculean effort for Federer to go past Djokovic, who looks in great form.

Djokovic is also bidding to capture his eighth Australian Open title and is just two matches away from doing so.

