Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV Schedule, live streaming details and more

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has had an easy and smooth outing so far and he has cruised into the fourth round of the Australian Open and is right on course for getting a record eighth title in Melbourne. Save for dropping a set in the first round match against Jan-Lennard Struff, the World No. 2 Serb has packed in punching performances against a duo of Japanese opponents. Djokovic sent Yoshihito Nishioka packing in straight sets to make it to the Round of 16.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is on course for getting his hands on a record eighth Australian Open title and has displayed fine form so far. After facing a slew of unseeded opponents, Djokovic will be going up against the 14th seed Argentine challenger, Diego Schwartzman. The 27-year-old has never been able to win against the Serb in all their three head to head meetings. Albeit, the duo has only met once on the hardcourt turf, Djokovic should not have to fear an upset at the Argentine's hands.

Djokovic was simply ruthless against Yoshihito Nishioka and won 6-3 6-2 6-2 before making it to the pre-quarter-final stages of the Championships. On the other hand, Schwartzman defeated Serbian player and 24th seed, Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to set up a date with the Serb. It should be an interesting match to witness given Schwartzman's form, he might just be able to take a set off Djokovic. If Djokovic manages to secure this win, he might be meeting the big-serving Milos Raonic or Marin Cilic, for the quarter-final clash.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs [14] Diego Schwartzman on Rod Laver Arena at approx 8: 30 AM IST on 26 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

