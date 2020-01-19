Australian Open 2020 | Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff, First Round: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

Published Jan 19, 2020

Novak Djokovic is eyeing a historic 8th title in Melbourne

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will begin the defense of the title he so convincingly won last year with a tricky encounter against freewheeling German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic dropped just two sets en route to the title in 2019 and he will hope to make history by picking up his 8th Australian Open crown this time around.

The Serb has been in irresistible form of late, having won each of his singles matches at the ATP Cup and led his nation to the ultimate prize.

However, Struff will certainly test Djokovic's credentials. The German is capable of swinging hard off both wings and has the firepower to cause the World No. 2 some problems.

Struff is also no stranger to the aura surrounding a night match at the Rod Laver Arena, having locked horns with Roger Federer at this venue a couple of years ago.

2019 was the German's break out year as he reached a career-high ranking of No. 33 in July and made the fourth round of the French Open. He is also coming off a successful ATP Cup campaign, where he picked up important wins over rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime and Michail Pervolarakis.

However, Struff will have the weight of history against him when he takes the court on Monday. He's never made it past the second round at Melbourne and will be crossing swords with the seven-time champion who boasts an incredible 68-8 record at this tournament. Moreover, the Serb has exited the competition before the fourth round just once in the last decade.

Struff has also failed to take a set off Djokovic in their two meetings till date, the most recent of which came at the French Open last year.

While all signs point to a comfortable Djokovic win, early rounds at Grand Slams have proven to be quite unpredictable in the past and Struff will look to upset the applecart and pull off a historic victory in front of 14000 fans.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff on Centre Court at approx 3:00 pm IST on January 20, 2020

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 2-0