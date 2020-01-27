Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, quarter-final match preview and prediction

Novak Djokovic has a tough match against the big-serving Milos Raonic

If I were Novak Djokovic, I'd be genuinely worried about the upcoming quarterfinal match against Milos Raonic. Raonic has looked strong all week, and has scored wins over some big names already.

If the wins alone do not get Djokovic thinking, the nature of the wins will. Complete domination over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Marin Cilic has gotten Raonic up and running.

We now have the mouth-watering prospect of seeing the best server pitted against the best returner. And as much as we would want to speculate the winner here, the matchup seems too finely balanced.

Milos Raonic's forehand has been on fire all week.

Whatever little advantage that Djokovic has in terms of overall experience and better overall game is likely to vanish in the face of Raonic's sublime form on serve. The Canadian is not only amongst the leaders of the aces chart this week, he is also amongst the handful to have not been broken even once.

Raonic has won over 75% of the points when the first serve has gone in this week, and has also clocked speeds of above 200 kph on the second serve.

That's not to mention the other brutal aspects of his game, especially his forehand. That shot has wreaked havoc in the draw, and dare I say, is looking the best that it ever has in Raonic's long career.

Even Djokovic will, in all likelihood, struggle to return Raonic's powerful serves

It will take all of Djokovic's tenacity as a defensive player to keep himself in the hunt. His movement and dedication to chase down balls will be truly tested against a red-hot Raonic.

Advertisement

Yes, Djokovic is the one of the best returners to have ever played the sport, but he is also up against one of the best ever servers - who happens to be brimming with confidence.

It is expected to be an intense battle, and while I might be in the minority here, I think that this match is Raonic's for the taking. With his recent tryst with injuries, we don't know how long he continues to play at this level - and that makes the present the best time to get one of the bigger wins of his career.

As things stand at this point, he looks to be up to the task.

Prediction: Raonic to win in five sets.