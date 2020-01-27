Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Milos Raonic, quarter-finals | Where to watch, live streaming details and more

Novak Djokovic

Chasing a record eighth Australian Open title, World No. 2 Serb, Novak Djokovic, has raced into the final 8, showing stunning form throughout. The 16-time Grand Slam Champion is on course to defend his title and he will take on the big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic for a spot in the semi-finals. It took a skillful thrashing of Argentine challenger Diego Schwartzman in the pre-quarters to grant Djokovic a passage by the scoreline 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Djokovic has had an effortless run so far and save for dropping a lone set against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round, the Serb has not erred too much this time. Against Schwartzman too, Djokovic was his usual brilliant self and reminded the crowd why he is the rightful defending champion while strutting along the Rod Laver Arena.

Milos Raonic

On the other hand, Milos Raonic has been pretty unstoppable so far in the tournament and he has been the slayer of favorite seeds. The 29-year-old Canadian took down Stefanos Tsitsipas and Marin Cilic en route to his quarter-final match. The big-serving Raonic is yet to drop a set and has been extremely ruthless against tournament favorites, Tsitsipas and Cilic, causing their shocking exits.

However strong might the case for Raonic sounds, against Djokovic he has had no luck so far. The Serb has managed to humble the Canadian on all the 9 occasions they have clashed against each other. It will be a very interesting match to watch and it won't be a surprise if Raonic manages to finally convert their tenth meeting in his favour or at least grab a couple of sets to his name.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

Here is all you need to know about the

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs [32] Milos Raonic on Rod Laver Arena at approx 1:30 PM IST on 28 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, Australian Open Winners, latest news & updates.