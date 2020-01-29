Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Semi-final, Preview and Prediction

Novak Djokovic has looked strong and hasn't dropped a set since his opening match.

After almost two weeks of relentless tennis action, we have come down to the business-end of the 2020 Australian Open and it's familiar territory for fans and players.

Novak Djokovic is all set to take on Roger Federer in the first men's singles semi-final on Friday. It is a shame that the two men were drawn in the same half and couldn't make up the final line-up.

I say that not out of disregard for the others in the field, but for the simple reason that these two names have taken nine of the last ten titles in Melbourne Park, and it would have been a nice start to the new decade to see them fight it out for another.

Roger Federer has come out on top in a few dramatic matches already.

Either way, it's bound to be a blockbuster with the two greats of the sport taking to the court irrespective of the round. And while it has always been closely contested rivalry (Djokovic leads the head to head 26-23), this match-up might be a little different.

Federer is clearly exhausted from having played some dramatic five-set matches in the tournament. And now, just ahead of his semi-final clash, Federer highlighted the pain in his leg and groin.

"If you feel like you can actually really injure yourself and it can cost you weeks and months of your season, then it’s obviously better to stop."

While it does not necessarily mean that the injury is serious enough to have him withdraw at this point, it might seriously hamper his chances against a surging Djokovic.

Djokovic has been on fire, especially in his return games.

The Serb was looking good coming into the slam, and he has only gotten better with every match. He has been aggressive in his approach, especially on his return.

Djokovic's pinpoint accuracy and outlandish anticipation has made him even sharper and a continuous threat. It's significant because Federer hasn't delivered the most confident serving performances of his career here this year.

While there's no saying of what Federer is or is not capable of, the result of this matchup is looking ominous. Unless Federer has something special up his sleeve, Djokovic will have his way on Friday.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in four sets.

