Australian Open 2020 - Novak Djokovic vs Tatsuma Ito, Second Round, Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more 

For seven-time Australian Open champion, Novak Djokovic got off to a tough start against big-serving German Jan-Lennard Struff and had to fight through a tight four-setter to enter the second round of his favored tournament. Playing in the Grand Slam from the country Down Under, the Serb is out for a record 8th title in Melbourne and a 17th Grand Slam overall.

It has been an extremely rewarding year for Djokovic so far as he led Team Serbia to victory and played a crucial role in lifting the first edition of the ATP Cup 2020. Djokovic is on a seven-match unbeaten streak currently as he made it to the second round of the Australian Open, for the fourteenth consecutive year too. Although Struff gave the World No. 2 some trouble and took a set off the seven-time Champion's serve, order soon prevailed with the 32-year-old winning 7-6 6-2 2-6 6-1.

Into the second round, Djokovic was slated to meet the winner of the match between Tatsuma Ito and India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who made it to the main draw in a stroke of luck. However, the 122nd ranked Gunneswaran failed to convert this opportunity and let the lower-ranked Ito take the better off him.

Djokovic will meet the veteran Japanese challenger who has never made it beyond the second round at any of the Majors yet. It should be a pretty simple victory for Djokovic to achieve, if he keeps his usual cool form. Ito will have to play exceptionally well if he hopes for an upset but at the outset of the match, it does seem unlikely for Djokovic to falter this early at his beloved Australian Open Championships.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs Tatsuma Ito on Rod Laver Arena at approx 8:00 a.m IST on 22 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.