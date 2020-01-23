Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka, third round, where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

It has been smooth sailing for defending champion Novak Djokovic as he has eased into the third round of the Australian Open in style. The 32-year-old Serb displayed ruthless form against the 145th ranked Tatsuma Ito and looks to be in fine groove entering the third round of his favored Grand Slam tournament. Having brushed Ito aside swiftly, Djokovic will be meeting another Japanese, Yoshihito Nishioka, to remain in course for a record eighth Australian Open title.

The 16-time Grand Slam Champion had shown slightly indifferent form in the first round against German challenger Jan-Lennard Struff who took a set off the Serb in the opening clash. However, there were no such signs present against Ito and Novak demolished his Japanese opponent in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Into the third round, Djokovic will be facing the 24-year-old Nishioka who surprisingly ousted British hope, Dan Evans in straight sets. Evans, who was the 30th seed, was left baffled by the prowess of the Japanese. However, Djokovic enjoyed his duel with Nishioka when the duo had met at the 2018 Davis Cup where the Serb had won quite easily. The 16-time Grand Slam Champion should not have to work too much to tame Nishioka and move forward into the fourth round.

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka on Rod Laver Arena at approx 8:00 a.m IST on 24 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.

