Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer passes John Millman test in a nerve-racking third round encounter

25 Jan 2020

Federer raises his arms in delight after defeating Millman in the third round.

Roger Federer was 4-8 down in the final-set tie-break against John Millman, and was staring at the possibility of an early exit from the Australian Open. The crowd was split between supporting the legendary Swiss and their countryman. It was tense yet exhilarating, it was tennis at its best.

And then came a bewitching cross court winner from the wand of the Swiss Maestro. Millman looked at his opponent in disbelief. It was unreal. From there, Federer won the next five points to beat Millman 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8) and advance to the fourth round and keep his chances of a seventh Australian Open title alive.

After the match, the legendary Swiss was all praise for his opponent.

"He played a great match -- I can't even speak any more. "It came down to the wire. I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference. What a match. I had to figure out a way to get him in trouble on his serve. He was doing such a nice job of not making many mistakes. I never really felt comfortable."

Federer finally passed the Millman test. Two years back, in the 2018 US Open, Millman had downed Federer. But this time around, Federer kept his nerve and clinched the final set tie-break 10-8 to edge past the Australian.

The crowd erupted as Federer’s forehand winner helped him advance to the fourth round. Millman displayed courage and determination in stretching Federer to the brink, but the Swiss was up to the task.

The legendary Swiss will next take on Marton Fucsovics for a place in the quarter-finals.

The six-time Australian Open Champion remains on course for a mouth-watering showdown against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals as he chases his seventh Australian Open title.

