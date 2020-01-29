Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic, semi-final | Preview and Prediction

Roger Federer(L) and Novak Djokovic

Tennys Sandgren, the World No.100, playing just in his 2nd quarter-final at a major, realised it the hard way of just how monumental of an event it is to beat a certain Roger Federer at a Grand Slam tournament. In their recently concluded, epic quarter-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena, Federer saved as many as seven match points before recording a miraculous 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(10-8), 6-3 victory over his belligerent American opponent. His fans breathe a sigh of relief following his second grand escape so far at this year’s Australian Open.

2020 Australian Open - Federer recorded a miraculous win in the quarter-final

By his own admission, Federer finds himself lucky to be still around in Melbourne and has been living his life on a knife’s edge Down Under this year. He will now meet his arch-rival Novak Djokovic in their upcoming semi-final clash at the Melbourne Park on Thursday.

If Federer has somehow crawled his way into the semis at the Australian Open, the defending champion Novak Djokovic, like a lion, has roared his way into the last four at Melbourne. In his quarter-final clash, the Serb comprehensively ousted his challenger, Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7-1), the man who appeared be on a mission himself, heading into the round of last eight having not dropped even a single set before he met Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the 2020 Australian Open

The 7-time Australian Open champion has just lost a solitary set so far at the Melbourne Park and once again is a heavy favourite to lift the title coming Sunday at his happy hunting ground as he prepares himself to face a familiar and long-time rival, Federer in order to secure a spot in the Australian Open final for the 8th time in his career.

In their head-to-head rivalry, Djokovic leads Federer 26-23. However, in their last meeting, in a do-or-die contest at the Nitto ATP Finals last year, it was the Swiss maestro who came on top in straight sets against the Serb. Interestingly, Djokovic and Federer have faced each other on four occasions so far at Melbourne, thrice in the semi-finals and the Serb has managed to win in each of their semi-final meetings and the only time he lost to the Swiss maestro was back in 2007, in their 4th round encounter.

While it is true that Roger Federer is himself a 6-time champion at Melbourne, Djokovic is simply a wizard at the Australian Open and has never lost in a semi-final or in a final - that is what makes the 16-time Grand Slam champion invincible at Melbourne.

After standing at the brink of elimination twice so far in this tournament and having won contests from the jaws of defeat, Federer will have nothing to lose as he takes on Djokovic. It is unusual to say that the Swiss maestro has nothing to lose, but his opponent, Djokovic appears to be too strong at this moment and Federer’s game evidently appears to be circumspect and in disarray.

Federer can draw inspiration from his win over the Serb at the French Open in 2011

As he prepares for the clash against Djokovic, Federer can draw inspiration from his monumental win over the Serb that he achieved at the French Open in 2011. Djokovic was on a 43-match winning streak coming into the semi-final at Roland Garros, but Federer halted Serb’s ascendance as he overcome the latter in four sets on the red dirt of Paris.

Considering Federer’s indifferent form, beating Djokovic at Melbourne might be a little too much to ask, but Federer, throughout his career, has always surprised us, hasn’t he?

Federer’s serving and pain in his groin troubled him as he was pushed to the brink by Sandgren in their epic quarter-final. He would hope to recover in time before he faces Djokovic and against perhaps the best returner of the game, he would dearly aim to have the best possible serving day in the office to give himself a chance to dethrone Djokovic.

When these two gladiators of the game last met at the O2 arena in London last November, crowd played a massive role in Federer’s win as Djokovic appeared visibly disturbed by the crowd’s reactions when they cheered his double faults in an attempt to show support to the Swiss. As Federer and Djokovic resume their rivalry at the Rod Laver Arena, it would be interesting to witness what kind of role the crowd would play if indeed the match attains an edge-of-the-seat kind of a finish.

Does Federer have enough mental resolve and courage to overcome the defending champion or will Djokovic seamlessly move a step closer towards his 17th major title?

An interesting, pulsating, and nostalgic contest awaits us as Federer and Djokovic gear themselves up to face each other for the 50th time on the tour in Melbourne.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets