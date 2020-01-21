Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Filip Krajinovic, preview and prediction

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

2020 Australian Open - Day 1

Roger Federer's bid to win a record-equaling seventh Australian Open begun in the best possible manner, as he registered a comfortable straight sets victory over American Steve Johnson.

Johnson, the World No.75, would later give a brutal assessment of Federer's performance in the 6-3 6-2 6-2 loss in the post-match press conference, admitting the Swiss star ''suffocated'' the court and all points were dictated on his terms.

The American is no slouch especially as a first round opponent, and on the back of a Challenger title win in Bendigo last week, he was expected to push Federer beyond his comfort zone.

Sublime. @rogerfederer moves into the 2R defeating Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2 to win his 98th singles match at the #AusOpen. pic.twitter.com/N49Gil3nwE — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 20, 2020

The legendary Swiss did not play in any lead-up event to the Australian Open, but showed no signs of ponderousness or rustiness in the early stages. He fired 11 aces in total and won 82% of first serve points.

Federer's next test will be against the counter-punching Filip Krajinovic. The Serbian's path to the second round looked to be a mere procession after he took a two-sets lead against French qualifier Quentin Halys. However, he ran into trouble allowing his opponent back into the contest. Krajinovic though, earned a crucial break in the final set which confirmed his progress.

The 27-year-old will now run into Federer's hands without proper rest. His first round match was scheduled to be played on Monday, but unseasonal rains postponed majority of the outdoor courts matches to Tuesday. With less than 24 hours before his second round match, Krajinovic will have little time to recharge his batteries.

Head-to-head

This will be a fourth career meeting between Federer and Krajinovic. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has won the previous three matches, including their most recent tussle at the Miami Masters in 2019.

Where to watch

Asia Pacific, Centra Asia and Oceania: Sony Six, ESPN, Fox Sports, FBC TV, NHK.

Advertisement

Middle East & Africa: Bein Sports, SuperSport

Europe: Eurosport

North America: ESPN, TSN and Tennis Channel

When is the match

The match is scheduled on Wednesday, not before 20:30 local time (10:30 am BST)

Match Prediction

Federer looked in supreme form in his first competitive match in nearly two months. Krajinovic on the other hand, came through a marathon five-setter and will now need to recover in less than 24 hours. Expect Federer to power his way into the third round.

Roger Federer to win in straight sets