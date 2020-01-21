Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Filip Krajinovic, Second Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details and more

Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Roger Federer in action at the Australian Open 2020

Roger Federer got the start he really craved for, right at the outset of the 2020 season as he cruised into the second round of the Australian Open without as much as breaking a sweat. The 20-time Grand Slam Champion was relentless and made his prowess felt against his American challenger Steve Johnson, who had come into Melbourne riding on the success of winning the Bendigo Challenger. Federer made short work of him to set up a clash with Serbian Filip Krajinović.

At 38, the Swiss still manages to bring an effortless grace to the show courts and dazzles everyone with his shot-making ceaselessly. His first round match was an example of that spectacle. Johnson, who had been enjoying a fine patch of success in the first few weeks of 2020 was handed a masterclass in tennis when Federer humbled him 3-6, 2-6, 2-6. With 11 aces to boast of in a match where Johnson could only produce a feeble 3, Federer called the shots of the match right from the get-go.

Having begun his Australian Open campaign with flair, Federer looks to be in rock-solid shape in the quest of a third Australian Open title in a span of four years and claim his record-extending 21st Grand Slam.

Filip Krajinović awaits Federer in Round 2 of the Australian Open

Krajinović, on the other hand is coming into the second round clash after playing an intense five-setter against Frenchman Quentin Halys in the opening match. Moreover, Krajinović's match had got postponed due to rain and he completed the gruelling battle on Tuesday which does not spare much time for the 27-year-old to be ready for the Wednesday clash against a six-time Australian Open Champion.

Krajinović should not be a major threat for the Swiss considering how he enjoys a 3-0 lead over the Serb, with all their matches played on a hard court. It should be smooth sailing for the in-form third-seed into the third round unless Krajinović has some real tricks up his sleeve. It is unlikely though that he can pull something that the 20-time Grand Slam Champion cannot tackle at the Rod Laver Arena.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [3] Roger Federer vs Filip Krajinovic on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:45 p.m IST on 22 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)