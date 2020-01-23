Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs John Millman, Third Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Roger Federer is looking sharp and determined this year

The stakes are getting higher as we are approaching the end of the first week at the Australian Open but Roger Federer has been sailing smartly so far. Into the third round of the championships, the six-time Australian Open winner has had a sweat-free ride so far after lodging a couple of easy wins over Steve Johnson and Filip Krajinović, back to back. The challenge of Australian favorite John Millman now awaits the great Swiss.

With the initial doubts about the 38-year-old's form being brushed aside, Federer is raring to have a go against Millman. Having been absent from the pre-season tournaments, Federer looks fit and fresh and has delivered a slew of shattering performances against Johnson and Krajinovic. In fact, against the Serb, Federer played an unbelievable game, taking the ball early to give his opponent a tough time tackling the returns. The 20-time grand slam champion was soon on his way to the third round after Krajinović lost 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

John Millman has defeated Federer at US Open

The third-round encounter does not look so simple and easy for the Swiss as he shares a bittersweet history with the player from Queensland. It was John Millman who ousted Federer at the 2018 US Open in a gripping four-setter and since then, Federer has been wary of the Australian's potential. Federer does enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head lead but Millman has always given the Swiss stiff competition, especially on the hard courts.

John Millman has come into the third round after ousting Ugo Humbert and Hubert Hurkacz and will be making his first third-round appearance at his home slam since 2016. Roger Federer has an interesting challenge on his plate in the form of the Australian but if Roger maintains the form he has displayed in the first 2 rounds, he should not have much to worry about.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [3] Roger Federer vs John Millman on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:45 p.m IST on 24 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

