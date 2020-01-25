Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Roger Federer

After surviving a major scare in his third-round match against Australian lad, John Millman, the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020.

The thoroughly exhausting epic encounter against Millman was a test of the nerves, for both the players as well as the audience as the match stretched over a grueling five sets replete with intense tie-breakers.

With this momentous victory, Roger Federer has managed to keep his campaign for a record seventh Australian Open title afloat. The challenge of Millman proved to be really tricky for the great Swiss as the local boy pushed the 38-year-old to the very extremes, forcing out the best tennis from his side.

However, Federer came back from the verge of losing by exemplifying yet again his absolute greatness at the game, coming out on top of the marathon match 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-8).

Into the fourth round of the Australian Open, Roger Federer will hope to avoid another exit at the pre-quarters stages of the Grand Slam he has already won six times. In 2019, Federer was sent packing home by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round at Melbourne.

However, situations definitely look different this year. While Tsitsipas has been ousted already by Milos Raonic, Federer will be awaiting the challenge from unheralded Hungarian player Marton Fucsovics.

The World No. 67th player, Fucsovics has enjoyed a decent form in the Australian Open this year considering how he defeated Denis Shapovalov in the first round match before handing Jannik Sinner a loss in the second round. A straight-set, swift victory over Tommy Paul has given the unseeded Fucsovics a place in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

After Millman's challenge, Federer is predicted to be a little exhausted, given how he is 38 now. But that issue aside, there should not be much to worry as Roger has dominated Fucsovics in the past, winning on both the occasions they have met. It should be smooth sailing for Roger as he could do with an easy outing after the epic encounter against Millman.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [3] Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:45 PM IST on 26 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

