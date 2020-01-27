Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren, quarter-final match preview and prediction

Roger Federer peaked in his fourth round match against Marton Fucsovics

Roger Federer has been seen improving with every match that he plays in the 2020 Australian Open, and he has played some very tough ones. After the third round blockbuster against John Millman, Federer peaked in his match against Marton Fucsovics. The Swiss played some of his best tennis after dropping the opening set against the Hungarian.

It is definitely a signal for better things that can be expected from the racket of Federer and it was only about time. He will need to be at his best heading into the match against American Tennys Sandgren.

Tennys Sandgren has exceeded expectations at this year's tournament.

Sandgren, for one, has withstood big names like Matteo Berrettini, barrage of sevres from Sam Querrey, and meltdowns from Fabio Fognini to make his way to just his second Grand Slam quartefinal. He made it to this stage of the tournament a couple of years ago too, losing out to an inspired Chung Hyeon from South Korea. This match-up against Federer, however, will be a whole different ballgame.

A night session on the Rod Laver Arena will be a big change from an outside court and it will be interesting see how Sandgren copes with the situation.

Serving will be key for Federer in the match against Sandgren.

Not that the lack of intent is something that you can fault Sandgren for. He plays a very confident American brand of tennis, largely centred around powerful serving and a physical baseline play.

Federer will have to be careful on his own serve, but if his last match is any indication, the Swiss should do just fine. He has struck fine form and will enter the match as a clear favourite.

Just to be on a safer side, Federer might want to tread with caution early on as he has never played the American before. But it could be one way traffic if Federer starts to feel comfortable out there.

Prediction: Federer to win in straight sets.

