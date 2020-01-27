Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren, Quarter-Finals | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Roger Federer

Six-time Australian Open Champion, Roger Federer is still going strong and has managed to inspire with his phenomenal showdowns en route to the quarter-finals of the year's first Grand Slam.

After having fought off a persistent John Millman for four hours and five sets, Roger Federer had made it to the pre-quarters stages and played against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. Albeit getting off to a slow start, it was the 38-year-old Swiss who had the last laugh, breezing into the quarter-finals and setting up a date with American hope Tennys Sandgren.

Roger's exhaustion from the four-hour Millman thriller must have carried on to his Round of 16 match as against the unheralded Hungarian, Federer had to spend a few extra minutes on the court after having dropped the opening set to him. However, from the second set onwards, there was no doubt about the trend of the match changing to one-sided with Roger breaking Fucsovics on loop and comfortably rushing to victory, 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2.

In the quarter-finals, Federer has an ironically-named opponent to face ahead, as he will be going up against Tennys Sandgren. In the on-court interview, Federer too was thoroughly entertained by the prospect of meeting this uniquely named American boy who has caused the upset of Fabio Fognini.

Playing only in his second Australian Open quarter-final, the 28-year-old from America, Tennys, can be a reliable force to reckon with considering how he ousted the spirited Fognini in a battle of four sets. Roger, has obviously not met or gone against Tennys yet and it will be the first meeting of the duo.

There should not be much reason to worry as Federer is in fine form after having somewhat recovered from the exhaustion of the Millman match. For all we know, Federer is dangerously close to entering the Last 4 of a Grand Slam tournament he has won six times and looks on course to get his seventh.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Advertisement

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [3] Roger Federer vs Tennys Sandgren on Rod Laver Arena at approx 9:00 AM IST on 28 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, Australian Open Winners, latest news & updates