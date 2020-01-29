Australian Open 2020 semifinals: Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Roger Federer

The stars have finally aligned, granting at least one wish that the fans had fervently wished for since the beginning of the Australian Open 2020. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are all set to take on each other in a blockbuster semifinal.

The chances of this happening seemed to have evaporated with Federer's scratchy, unusual performance against the decade younger World No. 100 player Tennys Sandgren in the quarterfinals. Put into yet another difficult spot after his third round match against John Millman, Federer had to stave off seven match points before completing a miraculous victory in five sets, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(10-8), 6-3.

2020 Australian Open - Day 9

In the post-match interview, the Swiss legend said that he did not deserve to be there and that had Lady Luck not sided with him in the tough moments, then it would not have been possible.

Sandgren, playing in his only second Grand Slam quarterfinal, was relentless with his attacks. But Federer was the one with the champion mindset, and he refused to blink when it really mattered to script a memorable, barely believable Houdini act.

A familiar rival awaits him now, as Djokovic ousted the big-serving Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7-1) in his quarterfinal. The 32-year-old is as fit as a fiddle and is enjoying a brilliant run of form, which will likely make life difficult for the 38-year-old Swiss maestro who is coming into the match after playing a tough five-setter.

Novak Djokovic

As usual, there is a lot at stake as the duo get ready to face off against each other for the 50th time. Djokovic has the slight edge in the head-to-head, winning 26 matches to Federer's 23.

The Swiss could be dealing with a minor injury concern as he took a medical timeout during his match against Sandgren for a groin issue, so recovery would be very important for him. He would also know that his tennis has to be a lot better against Djokovic than what it was against Sandgren.

Federer would want to draw on the memory of his astounding victory against the Serb in their most recent meeting, at the Nitto ATP Finals. While Djokovic is on the hunt of a record eighth Australian Open title, Federer seeks his 21st Grand Slam and seventh title in Melbourne.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [2] Novak Djokovic vs [3] Roger Federer on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:00 PM IST on 30 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.