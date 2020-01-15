Australian Open 2020: Top 5 contenders to win the men's singles trophy

Jakob Haugerud

Australian Open

Though there is some uncertainty surrounding the Australian Open due to the terrible bushfires, as it stands the first Grand Slam of the year is set to go ahead later this month.

This year's Australian Open is a significant one for several reasons. Novak Djokovic is looking to win a record eighth title at the tournament, Roger Federer is looking to win a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is looking to equal Federer's 20 Grand Slams, and the NextGen players are looking to finally break through at the Grand Slams after falling short in 2019.

We have already seen some of tennis' biggest stars battle it out this season, so we have some indication of the kind of form they are in. Now, let us take a look at the top five contenders to lift the men's singles trophy in Melbourne this year:

#5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Can Tsitsipas win a Slam this year?

In at number 5 is NextGen figurehead Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player did reach the semifinal of last year's competition, but he has largely been unable to translate his talent to the Grand Slam level; Tsitsipas failed to progress beyond the fourth round in the other three Majors of 2019.

He did, however, win the ATP Finals at the end of the season. While some would say this means he is ready to win a Slam, one must remember that Alexander Zverev did the same in 2018 and then failed to make any meaningful impact in 2019.

All things considered, Tsitsipas being the fifth favorite seems fair. Although he is capable of beating the big players, he still seems prone to losing matches he should easily win.

