Australian Open 2021: Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs (24) Casper Ruud

Date: 11 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Not before 12:30 PM local time, 7 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud preview

The afternoon session on Thursday at the 2021 Australian Open will see America's Tommy Paul and Norway's Casper Ruud slugging it out for a spot in the third round.

Paul, who had caused a couple of upsets at last year's tournament, beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 7-6(0), 6-4 to start his campaign this year. Against the young Norwegian though, he faces a far tougher task.

Casper Ruud

Ruud has had a steady rise in the rankings over the last couple of years, a period during which he also won his first ATP title. The 22-year-old has also made the third round at both the French Open and the US Open.

Most of Ruud's good results early on had come on slower surfaces. But in recent times, the youngster has made huge improvements in his movement on other surfaces too.

The Norwegian has also worked on his serve and forehand, the latter of which is his biggest weapon on the quicker surfaces. On the quick courts in Melbourne, Ruud now has the perfect platform to put all of his work to the test.

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. The American, however, won the duo's only meeting on hardcourts, which came at Washington in 2017.

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud prediction

Tommy Paul enters this contest as an underdog on paper. But if you compare the duo's performances on hardcourts, it is the American who has had better results.

Barring a couple of good showings in New York, Casper Ruud hasn't quite managed to pick up too many big wins on the surface. It remains to be seen if the extra work he put in during the pre-season will help him change that.

All things considered, this could end up being a close affair - much like the duo's previous meetings, which also went the distance. If that is the case, it is tempting to give Paul a slight edge, considering his level of comfort playing on hardcourts.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in five sets.