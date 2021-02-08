Australian Open 2021: Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match detailson

Fixture: Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud

Date: February 8, 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx. 9 pm local time, 3.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud preview

Home favorite Jordan Thompson is set to open his 2021 Australian Open campaign with a first-round match against Norway's 27th seeded Casper Ruud on Tuesday.

Thompson started his year with a quarterfinal run at the Great Ocean Road Open, where he lost to Thiago Monteiro. He will now be looking to better his second-round showing from last year, but faces an uphill task against the young Norwegian.

Casper Ruud

Ruud was in the midst of a breakthrough season in 2020, reaching two Tour finals and a couple of third-round finishes at Grand Slam tournaments. However, he ended the year with a few underwhelming losses and will be keen to turn things around.

The 22-year-old is a proven clay-court specialist, but has made some good progress on hardcourts in recent times as well.

With a couple of early exits in Melbourne (including the first-round last year), it seems he is yet to find the right combination to play on Australian soil.

Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Thompson will look to better his second round showing from last match.

Jordan Thompson and Casper Ruud have split their previous two meetings, so the current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock.

Both of the duo's matches came in 2018, with the Norwegian taking the clay-court encounter in Paris and his opponent pulling level on the hardcourts of Canada.

Jordan Thompson vs Casper Ruud prediction

This is a fairly well-balanced match-up, but Jordan Thompson enters this contest as a slight underdog, given his opponent's superior ranking and form in recent months.

For Casper Ruud, the key will be to make the best use of his big forehand and try to stay aggressive. Hanging around on the baseline and waiting for errors from his opponent is unlikely to reap rewards for the youngster.

Both men enter this match with a lot to play for. Neither of the two have been able to bring out their A game in Melbourne and it could prove to be a tight affair.

Ruud has put in a lot of work on his serve and forehand in the last year or so and it's that added power on the groundstrokes that might help him survive Thompson in this one.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.