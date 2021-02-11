Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Naomi Osaka vs (27) Ons Jabeur

Date: 12 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Not before 1:30 PM local time, 8 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur preview

Naomi Osaka is all set to take on talented Tunisian Ons Jabeur in an exciting third-round match at the 2021 Australian Open on Friday.

Osaka, a former winner at Melbourne Park, has looked in top form in her first two matches this week. The Japanese has taken very little time in beating quality opponents Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Caroline Garcia, and she will be looking for a similar performance in her next match.

Ons Jabeur

Jabeur, on her part, has done well to back up her quarterfinal showing at last year's tournament. The 27th seed came through a hard-fought three-set win over Andrea Petkovic in her opener, before easing past Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the second round.

Jabeur has some fond memories from 12 months ago. It was at this venue that she made history by becoming the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The Tunisian has since gone on to build a solid resume, continuing to impress with her unique brand of tennis. Jabeur has a strong serve and forehand, but it's her arsenal of trick shots and a potent front-court game that make her such a huge threat.

Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Naomi Osaka enters this contest as the favorite

Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Naomi Osaka vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Naomi Osaka hasn't lost a match since the return of tennis last year. Needless to say, she enters this contest as a huge favorite.

The former World No. 1 has posted incredible numbers on serve so far, looking virtually unbeatable in that department. Her baseline prowess has also come to the fore, with competent names such as Pavlyuchenkova and Garcia struggling to keep up.

That sort of form does not bode well for Ons Jabeur, who will have to avoid indulging in a lot of baseline exchanges. The only area of weakness in Osaka's game seems to be her movement up the court, so Jabeur will have to use dropshots and slices to force the Japanese out of her comfort zone.

The Tunisian will have to think clearly on the court and not give away anything for free. Her unorthodox game can pose a few questions in this match, but Jabeur will have to deliver a near-flawless performance to cause an upset.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets