Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Date: 17 January 2022..

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko preview

Two years after locking horns in the first round of the Australian Open, Ashleigh Barty and Lesia Tsurenko will clash again at the same stage on Monday.

A lot has changed since then. The Australian went on to play her most dominant season in 2021, which saw her add the prized Wimbledon title to her resume. Barty has now firmly established herself as the best women's singles player of the current generation with a reign of 110 weeks at the top.

A four-month hiatus from the tour didn't affect the 25-year-old, who ended last season prematurely in September. The Aussie simply picked up from where she left off and began the new season in spectacular fashion, winning the title in Adelaide.

Barty now heads into her home Slam as the overwhelming favorite to win the first Major of the year.

Ashleigh Barty (L) & Lesia Tsurenko shake hands after their first-round match at the 2020 Australian Open

Even then, Barty will be wary of the challenge that Lesia Tsurenko could bring. The Ukrainian snatched a set in their last face-off at Melbourne Park before the Aussie found her rhythm.

This time, the 32-year-old is ranked 120th and has come through three rounds of qualifiers. The former World No. 23 was in deadly form in the qualifying rounds and didn't drop a set on her way into the main draw.

Tsurenko, who made it to the US Open quarterfinals in 2018, will be hoping to continue the momentum when she faces Barty in the first round.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko head-to-head

Barty leads Tsurenko 2-1 in the head-to-head. She needed three sets to beat the Ukrainian 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their last meeting at the Australian Open in 2020.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction

Barty smiles during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

Tsurenko has powerful groundstrokes, with her backhand being a major weapon. Barty cannot afford to let the Ukrainian dictate the proceedings, a mistake she committed on her way to losing the first set in their last meeting.

The Aussie has to serve well right from the start, keep the points short and ensure that her opponent doesn't get to build any kind of rhythm. Barty leaked 19 unforced errors in the first set in their last clash, something she has to keep in check this time.

The World No. 1 is coming into the tournament on the back of a brilliant serving display in Adelaide. She produced 32 aces in four matches with a career-best 17 aces against Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals standing out.

If she can replicate the same in the first round of the Australian Open as well, Tsurenko won't get much of a chance to make an impact.

Prediction: Barty to win in straight sets.

