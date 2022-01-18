Australian Open 2022: Aslan Karatsev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (18) Aslan Karatsev vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Date: 19 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Aslan Karatsev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Karatsev at the 2021 US Open.

18th seed Aslan Karatsev is set to take on World No. 55 Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Trailing by two sets to one, Karatsev staged a huge comeback to defeat Jaume Munar 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He won the title in Sydney last week and was expected to easily cruise through his opening round encounter, but was tested thoroughly.

The Russian's back to where it all began for him as he made his Grand Slam debut at last year's Australian Open. As a qualifier, Karatsev reached the semifinals, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

He went on to have a successful season following his breakthrough, winning two titles and a silver medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics.

McDonald at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie McDonald started his 2022 Australian Open campaign by defeating Nikola Milojevic 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round. After dropping the first set, he stepped up his level considerably over the course of the match.

USTA @usta Americans advanced to Round 2 at the



Amanda Anisimova

Madison Brengle

Madison Keys

Sebastian Korda

Stefan Kozlov

Mackenzie McDonald

Reilly Opelka

Tommy Paul

Jessica Pegula

Bernarda Pera

Alison Riske Americans advanced to Round 2 at the #AusOpen on Monday!Amanda AnisimovaMadison BrengleMadison KeysSebastian KordaStefan KozlovMackenzie McDonaldReilly OpelkaTommy PaulJessica PegulaBernarda PeraAlison Riske 1️⃣1️⃣ Americans advanced to Round 2 at the #AusOpen on Monday!🇺🇸 Amanda Anisimova🇺🇸 Madison Brengle🇺🇸 Madison Keys🇺🇸 Sebastian Korda🇺🇸 Stefan Kozlov🇺🇸 Mackenzie McDonald🇺🇸 Reilly Opelka🇺🇸 Tommy Paul🇺🇸 Jessica Pegula🇺🇸 Bernarda Pera🇺🇸 Alison Riske https://t.co/LWiVVGHLjQ

The American reached the fourth round here last year, his joint-best ever result at a Grand Slam so far, having done the same at Wimbledon in 2018. After struggling with injuries for two years, McDonald got to play a full season in 2021.

He reached his first career final at the Washington Open and ended the year ranked 55th, his best year-end finish yet. He'll now aim to keep the momentum going against Karatsev.

Aslan Karatsev vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head is 0-0 for now.

Aslan Karatsev vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Karatsev at the 2022 Australian Open.

Even though he struggled a lot more than his opponent in their first round match, Karatsev will enter this contest as a slight favorite. He has been the better player over the last year and started the new season on a good note by winning the title in Sydney.

McDonald's record against players ranked in the top 20 isn't very promising as he has picked up just two wins from 14 encounters against them. The American relies on his impressive court coverage to keep the points going. He's solid from the baseline, but Karatsev's heavy groundstrokes might get tough for him to counter as the match progresses.

McDonald lacks a big weapon to tilt the match in his favor against top players. That's why he hasn't had much success against them, and the trend is likely to continue against the Russian as well.

Prediction: Aslan Karatsev to win in four sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra