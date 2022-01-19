Australian Open 2022 Day 4: Men's singles predictions

The remainder of the men's singles second round matches will be completed on Day 4 of the 2022 Australian Open.

There weren't too many upsets in this half of the draw, as the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas secured easy wins in the first round. Others, like Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime, were pushed to their limits but picked up five-set victories.

On that note, let's predict the players' fates on Day 4 of the tournament:

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios

Medvedev's Australian Open campaign got off to a solid start against Henri Laaksonen, winning 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3). However, he might find it tough against Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian crowd will be cheering loudly for the home favorite and if they get a little unruly, it could affect the Russian. However, he has often found a way to use that to his own advantage and should do it again to step up his game.

Predicted winner: Daniil Medvedev.

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Sebastian Baez

There were doubts regarding Tsitsipas' fitness, but he put all of that to rest with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over Mikael Ymer in the opening round. Baez, on the other hand, needed five sets to win against Albert Romas Vinolas.

The Argentinian is playing in his maiden Grand Slam event and while he made a winning debut, it's highly unlikely he'll cause an upset to progress further.

Predicted winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas.

(5) Andrey Rublev vs Ricardas Berankis

Rublev was at his best in the first round as he easily dismantled Gianluca Mager 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Hitting 31 winners to just 13 unforced errors, the World No. 6 should dispatch Berankis in a similar fashion.

The 31-year old's record against top opposition isn't the best, with just two top 10 wins throughout his career. It just doesn't seem like Berankis will get a third victory tomorrow.

Predicted winner: Andrey Rublev.

(9) Felix Auger-Alisassime vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Auger-Aliassime was down two sets to one, but staged a spiritied comeback to overcome Emil Ruusuvuori in five sets in the first round. Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, won his match in straight sets.

The Spaniard is a talented player and could be tested once again, but should be able to edge out Fokina for the win.

Predicted winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime.

(11) Jannik Sinner vs Steve Johnson

Sinner and Johnson made contrasting starts to their Australian Open campaigns, with the former winning in straight sets and the latter needing five. Given their respective forms over the last year, it should be an easy victory for the Italian.

Predicted winner: Jannik Sinner.

(13) Diego Schwartzman vs (WC) Christopher O'Connell

While Schwartzman appears to be the favorite on paper, he's prone to upsets by players ranked lower than him. At last year's Australian Open, Aslan Karatsev upset him as a qualifier in the fourth round. Botic van de Zanschdulp did the same at the US Open.

This match could go the distance, but the World No. 13 should survive and progress into the third round.

Predicted winner: Diego Schwartzman.

(20) Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe

In this all-American clash, Fritz is the marginal favorite to win. He played quite well in the 2022 ATP Cup and his level was similar in the first round at the 2022 Australian Open. Tiafoe, meanwhile, needed five sets to get past a qualifier, but could rise to the occasion against his compatriot.

Last year, he upset Tsitsipas at Wimbledon and then Rublev at the US Open. Tiafoe tends to up his game against top opposition and could do the same against Fritz.

Predicted winner: Frances Tiafoe.

(26) Grigor Dimitrov vs Benoit Paire

The Australian Open is Dimitrov's most successful Grand Slam, with 29 wins at the tournament so far. Meanwhile, after losing in the first round at all Slams last year, Paire finally won a match by defeating Thiago Monteiro in five sets yesterday (18 January).

The Frenchman has been quite inconsistent over the last two years and against Dimitrov, who plays his best in Melbourne, a win seems farfetched for him.

Predicted winner: Grigor Dimitrov.

(WC) Andy Murray vs (Q) Taro Daniel

Playing in his first match in Melbourne since his first-round loss in 2019, Murray battled for four hours to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets. The five-time Australian Open finalist is playing incredibly well and even reached the final in Sydney before this tournament.

Against Daniel, who's never been past the second round of a Slam, the Brit should record a straightforward win.

Predicted winner: Andy Murray.

Maxime Cressy vs (Q) Tomas Machac

Cressy started the year by reaching the final at the Melbourne Summer Set, where he lost to Nadal. In the first round of the Australian Open, he upset John Isner in five sets. The American has improved by leaps and bounds, and shouldn't face much trouble against Machac.

Predicted winner: Maxime Cressy.

